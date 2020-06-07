Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay

Sections
This is the first hike in the base price of both fuels in 80 days.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 12:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Diesel price were last revised on March 16. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

State-run fuel retailers have raised the price of petrol and diesel by 60 paise a litre each, in the first such hike in the base price of auto fuels in 80 days.

Fuel prices were last revised on March 16 but some state governments raised value added tax (VAT) or cess to shore up their revenues, which went down during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Centre levies specific excise duty on the two fuels. On March 14, it mopped up additional Rs 3 per litre from petrol and diesel each to fund its Covid-19 relief measures raising total central levies on petrol are to Rs 22.98 per litre on petrol and Rs 18.83 per litre.

Despite hikes in the central levies, pump prices of petrol and diesel were not raised due to a sharp decline in international oil prices.



State-run oil companies have abandoned the practice of daily revision of the two auto fuel rates since March 16, making up for their present and potential inventory losses.

Pump prices of petrol and diesel are different in different states because of variations on sales tax or VAT rates and other local levies.

Here is what petrol and diesel will cost in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 71.86 and diesel Rs 69.99

Gurgaon: Petrol Rs 71.68 and diesel Rs 63.65

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 78.91 and diesel Rs 68.79

Chennai: Petrol Rs 76.07 and diesel Rs 68.74

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 74.61 and diesel Rs 68.42

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 74.18 and diesel Rs 66.54

