Fuel prices hiked for 3rd straight day; petrol costlier by 54 paise, diesel by 58 paise
Petrol price was hiked by 54 paise/litre, diesel by 58 paise on Tuesday, the third straight daily increase in fuel prices after oil PSUs ended 82-day hiatus in rate revision, reports news agency PTI.
Updated: Jun 09, 2020 09:20 IST
