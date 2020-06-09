Fuel prices hiked for 3rd straight day; petrol costlier by 54 paise, diesel by 58 paise

A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in New Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Petrol price was hiked by 54 paise/litre, diesel by 58 paise on Tuesday, the third straight daily increase in fuel prices after oil PSUs ended 82-day hiatus in rate revision, reports news agency PTI.