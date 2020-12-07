Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth straight day

Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth straight day

This is the sixth straight day of price hike and the 15th increase in rates since November 20, when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:04 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

In 18 days, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.41. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)

Petrol and diesel prices rose for the sixth day in a row on Monday as rates went up by 26-30 paise per litre.

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

Rates for petrol in Delhi rose to Rs 83.71 per litre, from Rs 83.41 while diesel price went up from Rs 73.61 to Rs 73.87 per litre.

This is the sixth straight day of price hike and the 15th increase in rates since November 20, when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus.



Also Read | Petrol price at 2-year high of Rs 83 per litre, diesel at 73.32

Rates are now at the highest level since September 2018.

In 18 days, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.41.

The rate increase follows international oil prices rising by a third from lows in October-end. Brent crude oil is nearing USD 50 per barrel mark on hopes that Covid vaccines would lead to demand recovery.

Prior to the November 20 hike in rates in India, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn’t changed since October 2.

In Mumbai, petrol price rose to Rs 90.34 per litre from Rs 90.05, while diesel rates went up from Rs 80.23 to Rs 80.51.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Dec 07, 2020 13:32 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 12:17 IST

latest news

Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 13:45 IST
Anupam Kher’s new book will help those who are ‘bogged down by pandemic’
Dec 07, 2020 13:43 IST
Study reveals sweetened beverages affect cardio-metabolic health
Dec 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.