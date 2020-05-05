Petrol price up by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi

Petrol prices rose by Rs 1.67 a litre and diesel prices went up by Rs 7.10 in Delhi on Tuesday after nearly 50 days after state government raised value added tax (VAT) on auto fuel.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 per litre on Monday, and diesel prices went up to Rs 69.29 a litre as against Rs 62.29.

Petrol in Chennai also become costlier by Rs 3.26 and is being sold at Rs 75.54 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs 68.22.

Petrol and diesel prices have also increased in Assam, Haryana, Nagaland, Karnataka, West Bengal due to the increase in VAT imposed by the state governments.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai remained unchanged.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday, petrol costs Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai and diesel costs Rs 66.21 a litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre.

Prices of petrol and diesel change every day based on crude prices in the global market with foreign exchange rates.