Sections
Home / Business News / Petrol price up by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi

Petrol price up by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 per litre on Monday, and diesel prices went up to Rs 69.29 a litre as against Rs 62.29.

Updated: May 05, 2020 10:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Petrol in Chennai also become costlier by Rs 3.26 and is being sold at Rs 75.54 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs 68.22. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Petrol prices rose by Rs 1.67 a litre and diesel prices went up by Rs 7.10 in Delhi on Tuesday after nearly 50 days after state government raised value added tax (VAT) on auto fuel.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 per litre on Monday, and diesel prices went up to Rs 69.29 a litre as against Rs 62.29.

Petrol in Chennai also become costlier by Rs 3.26 and is being sold at Rs 75.54 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs 68.22.

Petrol and diesel prices have also increased in Assam, Haryana, Nagaland, Karnataka, West Bengal due to the increase in VAT imposed by the state governments.



Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai remained unchanged.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday, petrol costs Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai and diesel costs Rs 66.21 a litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre.

Prices of petrol and diesel change every day based on crude prices in the global market with foreign exchange rates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
May 05, 2020 10:09 IST
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
May 05, 2020 10:50 IST
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
May 05, 2020 09:43 IST

latest news

Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
May 05, 2020 11:31 IST
Banned Chinese swimmer Sun appeal with Swiss federal court: Report
May 05, 2020 11:31 IST
Karnataka SSLC exams to be held soon: Education Minister
May 05, 2020 11:29 IST
Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is coming to single-screen devices
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.