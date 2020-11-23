Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Philippines to limit annual supply of health professionals abroad to 5,000

Philippines to limit annual supply of health professionals abroad to 5,000

The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical practitioners to work overseas, has lifted a ban on deployment of health workers imposed earlier this year.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:25 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

About 13,000 nurses leave the Philippines for work abroad annually, CNN Philippines reported, citing the head of the Filipino Nurses United group. (AP file photo for representation)

The Philippines will cap the number of newly-hired nurses and other health professionals it annually sends abroad to 5,000 starting in 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said.

Duterte has approved the limit, taking into account the demand for nurses and doctors in the Philippines and abroad, his spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing on Monday. The Philippines is battling the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical practitioners to work overseas, has lifted a ban on deployment of health workers imposed earlier this year.

About 13,000 nurses leave the Philippines for work abroad annually, CNN Philippines reported, citing the head of the Filipino Nurses United group.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Nov 23, 2020 13:29 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 13:28 IST
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
Nov 23, 2020 13:19 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

A start-up from Haryana is quietly disrupting the commercial vehicle industry
Nov 23, 2020 13:32 IST
Malaika gives a smoking hot twist to Egyptian fashion in pre-draped saree
Nov 23, 2020 13:29 IST
Philippines to limit annual supply of health professionals abroad to 5,000
Nov 23, 2020 13:25 IST
Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link
Nov 23, 2020 13:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.