PM Modi meets stakeholders from banks, NBFCs to discuss roadmap for future

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hinduistan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s meeting with bankers focused on a roadmap for the future to ensure stable credit growth. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday joined stakeholders from banks and NBFCs to discuss and deliberate on a vision and roadmap for the future.

The meeting discussed the crucial role of the financial and banking system of supporting growth, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

“It was noted that the small entrepreneurs, self help groups (SHGs), farmers should be motivated to use institutional credit to meet their credit needs and grow. Each bank needs to introspect and take a relook at its practices to ensure stable credit growth,” it said.

“Banks should not treat all proposals with the same yardstick and need to distinguish and identify bankable proposals and to ensure that they get access to funding on their merit and don’t suffer in the name of past NPAs,” it said.



It was emphasised that the Government is firmly behind the banking system and is ready to take any steps necessary to support it and promote its growth.

“Banks should adopt fintech like centralised data platforms, digital documentation and collaborative use of information to move towards digital acquisition of customers. This will help increase credit penetration, increase ease for customers, lower costs for banks and also reduce frauds,” the statement said.

India has built a robust, low cost infrastructure which enables every Indian to undertake digital transactions of any size with great ease. Banks and financial institutions should actively promote the use of RUPAY and UPI amongst its customers.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of schemes like emergency credit line for MSME, additional KCC cards, liquidity window for NBFC and MFI.

“While it was noted that significant progress has been made in most schemes, banks need to be proactive and actively engage with the intended beneficiaries to ensure that the credit support reaches them in a timely manner during this period of crisis,” the statement said.

