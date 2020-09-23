Sections
Portugal second-quarter budget deficit spikes to 10.5% due to pandemic

Portugal second-quarter budget deficit spikes to 10.5% due to pandemic

Portugal’s budget deficit soared to 10.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2020 from 2.2% a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:08 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Lisbon

A man wearing a face mask crosses a street in Lisbon on September 22, 2020. (AFP photo)

The National Statistics Institute also said the country expected a budget deficit of 7% of GDP in 2020 as a whole compared to a surplus of 0.1% last year, which was the first in more than four decades of Portuguese democracy.

