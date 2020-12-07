Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Pound falls as optimism fades in last-ditch Brexit negotiations

Pound falls as optimism fades in last-ditch Brexit negotiations

Hopes that the EU and UK can reach a deal boosted the pound by about 8% against the dollar since June through the end of last week, with traders assuming that negotiators would reach a last-minute resolution after more than four years of Brexit drama.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:52 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

Money markets briefly priced in an interest rate cut to 0% by November, before pushing bets for a move back out to February 2022. (Reuters File Photo )

The pound declined the most in three months as investors questioned how close Britain and the European Union really are to sealing a trade agreement.

It retreated as much as 1.6% and government bonds advanced after a British official warned that talks could collapse in the next few hours if no progress is made. The two sides are still at odds over their longstanding disagreement over fishing.

Traders had speculated on a weekend deal, but pessimism is solidifying, with the relative cost of hedging a weaker sterling over the coming month staging its longest advance in 17 years.

Money markets briefly priced in an interest rate cut to 0% by November, before pushing bets for a move back out to February 2022. And the FTSE 100 benchmark index, which has a negative correlation with the pound, rose as much as 0.4%, while the Stoxx Europe 600 fell as much as 1%.



“At some point everyone has to say the risks are too high to hold any exposure with this yo-yo of optimism and pessimism,” said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc. “The risk now is that optimism turns to pessimism and we have to hedge for a no-deal Brexit.”

Hopes that the EU and UK can reach a deal boosted the pound by about 8% against the dollar since June through the end of last week, with traders assuming that negotiators would reach a last-minute resolution after more than four years of Brexit drama. That sent the pound to a two-year high of $1.3539 on Friday.

Yet traders are getting jumpy, with the cost of insuring sudden moves in the pound in the coming week reaching its highest since early April. Many investors expect an agreement, which leaves the currency vulnerable to any setbacks that could undermine that assumption.

The pound could rise 2% to 3% on a deal, but failure to reach agreement could see the currency drop as much as 8%, said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG.

Sterling traded down 1.2% to $1.3276 as of 10:30 a.m. in London, while the euro rallied as much as 1.3%, its biggest jump in three months, to 91.37 pence. The yield on 10-year bonds slipped five basis points to 0.30%.

Despite Monday’s turbulence, investors aren’t pricing out a deal just yet.

“It’s just the latest in a series of swings which will eventually culminate in a deal and push the pound higher,” said Neil Jones, the head of foreign-exchange sales to financial institutions at Mizuho Bank. “Just not right now.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Dec 07, 2020 17:10 IST
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Dec 07, 2020 16:51 IST
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
Dec 07, 2020 15:52 IST
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Dec 07, 2020 14:58 IST

latest news

SPPU to introduce subjects on “Constitution of India” .
Dec 07, 2020 17:10 IST
5 tourist attractions of Palampur,the town that Saif-Kareena-Taimur visited
Dec 07, 2020 17:09 IST
Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Dec 07, 2020 17:10 IST
Uttarakhand to start geo-tagging of wetlands for better conservation, documentation
Dec 07, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.