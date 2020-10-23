Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Pramod Mittal declared ‘most bankrupt’ in Britain. His brother Lakshmi Mittal is one of world’s richest persons

Pramod Mittal declared ‘most bankrupt’ in Britain. His brother Lakshmi Mittal is one of world’s richest persons

In 2013, Pramod Mittal came to news from spending 50 million pounds, equivalent of Rs 505 crore, for his daughter Srishti’s wedding with a Dutch-born investment banker, Gulraj Behl.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times new Delhi

In 2013, Pramod Mittal spent 50 million pounds, equivalent of Rs 505 crore, for his daughter’s wedding. (File Photo/Reuters)

Lakshmi Mittal’s brother Pramod Mittal has been declared the most bankrupt man by the London High Court as he reportedly owes £2.5 billion to various people, including his father, wife, son and brother-in-law. His brother Lakshmi Mittal, CEO of steel magnate ArcelorMittal is one of the most richest men in the United Kingdom, in India and in the world as well.

The Mittals started their business in India and then spread to several locations. ArcelorMittal is headquartered in the Netherlands.

In 2013, Pramod Mittal came to news from spending 50 million pounds, equivalent of Rs 505 crore, for his daughter Srishti’s wedding with a Dutch-born investment banker, Gulraj Behl.

In a statement as reported by The Times, Mittal said, “I have no personal income. My wife is financially independent from me. We have separate bank accounts and I have very limited information regarding her income. My personal expenditure of approximately 2,000 pounds to 3,000 pounds per month is mainly met by my wife and family. The legal costs of my bankruptcy are being met by another third party.”

In 2006, Pramod agreed to become a guarantor for debts of a Bosnian coke producer named Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL), which started his downfall. The company failed to repay $166 million.In 2019, he was arrested in Bosnia for suspected fraud and abuse of power.

In India, Pramod is facing a money-laundering investigation for suspected fraud of Rs 2,200 crore with the State Trading Corporation

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump
Oct 23, 2020 09:58 IST
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
Oct 23, 2020 09:01 IST
India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 7 lakh, total tally 7.76 million
Oct 23, 2020 10:09 IST

latest news

Banksy artwork sells for almost $10 million at auction
Oct 23, 2020 10:36 IST
Suitable Boy review: An unsuitable adaptation, partially redeemed by Ishaan
Oct 23, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar: Purnia DM clarifies on ‘no permission’ for Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter
Oct 23, 2020 10:27 IST
Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora holds protest in front of Pak Embassy in US
Oct 23, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.