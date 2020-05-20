Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Private FM radio channels left out of economic package send SOS message to Centre

Private FM radio channels left out of economic package send SOS message to Centre

The AROI said a Rs 300 crore survival relief package for private FM radio channels would enable the sector to contribute Rs 15,000 crore in taxes and regulatory charges over the next 12 years

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Association of Radio Operators for India has asked the government for a Rs 300 crore survival relief package (iStock)

The private FM Radio sector left out of the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package has sent an SOS message to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar to remind the government about the crisis being faced by the sector.

The Association of Radio Operators for India, an industry body of private FM channels, told the government that the sector had been looking at the government with hope to help the sector survive.

“We have watched closely with hope the economic packages announced by the Finance Minister over the past week. However, we are deeply pained to note that none of these measures has any effect whatsoever on the private FM Radio sector,” AROI president Anurradha Prasad said in a letter to the Union I&B minister on Tuesday.

In her letter, Anurradha Prasad said the only measure that could have some effect on smaller groups operating FM radio would have been extra credit facility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).



“Only 31 out of 371 stations are MSME, while 340 do not fall into the MSME segment,” she said.

But these 31 radio stations also cannot not avail the benefit since they have no revenue forecasts to repay the loans given their heavy dependence on government advertising that has dried up over the last one year.

The AROI letter underlined that a Rs 300 crore relief package “needed to keep private FM radio channels alive” would be in national interest given that these radio companies would, over the next 12 years or so, end up paying Rs 15,000 crore to the government through migration, licence fees, rentals, GST etc.

In its earlier requests to the government, the association had pointed that the radio industry was going through a tough phase with advertising revenue shrinking over the past year with a de-growth of 20%. This revenue stream had reduced further by over 80 per cent after India moved into the Covid-19 induced lockdown in March this year.

It had then requested a four-point assistance package that included a one-year waiver on licence fees and charges, restoration of government advertising on radio and clearing the long-pending payments from the government’s Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
Goa: HC allows state board to conduct 10th and 12th exams
May 20, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.