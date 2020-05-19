Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Prolonged global recession likely due to Coivd-19 pandemic: World Economic Forum report

Prolonged global recession likely due to Coivd-19 pandemic: World Economic Forum report

Covid-19 pandemic: Half of risk managers expected bankruptcies and industry consolidation, the failure of industries to recover and high levels of unemployment, particularly among the young.

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, London

A woman looks at signs at a store in Niles, Illinois, US. Risk managers surveyed by the World Economic Forum expect a lengthy contraction in the global economy for the next 18 months. (AP File )

Risk managers expect a prolonged global recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a report by the World Economic Forum showed on Tuesday.

Two-thirds of the 347 respondents to the survey - carried out in response to the outbreak - put a lengthy contraction in the global economy top of their list of concerns for the next 18 months.

Half of risk managers expected bankruptcies and industry consolidation, the failure of industries to recover and high levels of unemployment, particularly among the young.

“The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods. It has triggered an economic crisis with far-reaching implications and revealed the inadequacies of the past,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum.



Environmental goals risk being discarded as a result of the pandemic, the report said, but governments should try to carve out a “green recovery”.

“We now have a unique opportunity to use this crisis to do things differently and build back better economies that are more sustainable, resilient and inclusive,” Zahidi said.

The report was compiled by the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Advisory Board together with Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc and Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk managers were surveyed between April 1 and 13.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: Amit Shah assures help to Bengal, all fishing activity to be suspended
May 19, 2020 11:34 IST
iOS 14 leak reveals new AR app in the works called ‘Gobi’
May 19, 2020 11:36 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Can you go to salons and parlours in Rajasthan? Here’s the new guideline
May 19, 2020 11:33 IST
Mark Zuckerberg says he is worried about China’s influence on internet regulations
May 19, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.