Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / PSB officials in a corner over loan disbursals

PSB officials in a corner over loan disbursals

Many state-run banks have put a stop to loans for borrowers with doubtful repayment capacity, but pressure from top executives to boost disbursals have put bank branch officials in an unenviable position, two people aware of the matter said.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:03 IST

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint Mumbai

Pressure to disburse loans to help companies tide over the situation caused by covid-19 has been building for a while. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )

Branch-level officials of state-run banks are under enormous pressure from seniors to boost loan growth, following a government diktat at a time when demand for credit, particularly from quality borrowers, has all but disappeared. Many state-run banks have put a stop to loans for borrowers with doubtful repayment capacity, but pressure from top executives to boost disbursals have put bank branch officials in an unenviable position, two people aware of the matter said.

Pressure to disburse loans to help companies tide over the situation caused by Covid-19 has been building for a while and has escalated after banks received a notification from the department of financial services on April 16 specifying deadlines for disbursals and guidelines on reaching out to borrowers. Mint has reviewed the notification’s copy.

“The senior management is seeking reports from zonal managers, who are pressuring branch managers without understanding field-level constraints,” said one of the persons. Most people seeking emergency credit have not been repaying regularly and giving them loans would be difficult, this person said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.