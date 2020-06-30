Sections
Home / Business News / PSBs have at least Rs8 lakh crore of loans under moratorium

PSBs have at least Rs8 lakh crore of loans under moratorium

India’s five largest state-run banks, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India and Canara Bank, collectively have at least Rs7.9 lakh crore of loans under moratorium.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:46 IST

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint

The moratorium amount for SBI is ₹5.63 lakh crore. (Mint)

India’s five largest state-run banks collectively have at least Rs7.9 lakh crore of loans under moratorium, including loans that were stressed even before the coronavirus outbreak, regulatory filings showed. That accounts for about 20% of their local advances.

The five lenders are State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India and Canara Bank.

While the moratorium amount for SBI at Rs5.63 lakh crore is the aggregate loans where repayments have been deferred, the other four PSU banks refer only to loans that were already stressed and have now been given the moratorium. These stressed loans are the ones where repayments are overdue even by a day. Data for the other four banks does not include loans that were regular with repayment so far, but have voluntarily sought moratorium after the lockdown.

To be sure, in the absence of any standard disclosure format for moratorium loans, banks have used varying metrics. Even though the final tally could be much higher, it provides an early indication of Covid-19’s impact on repayment capabilities.



Analysts said there should be a standard disclosure format, but lenders are perhaps waiting for the moratorium to end for more clarity on the data.

“I think by September, banks will have a clearer picture of what the final moratorium numbers are, as the process is ongoing at the moment. Different banks are using different methods to calculate the moratorium amount and there is a lack of coherence at the moment,” said Asutosh Mishra, head of research, institutional equity, Ashika Stock Broking.

While Rs7.9 lakh crore is about 20% of the domestic loan book of these banks, the actual extent of the moratorium will be greater because except SBI, other banks have given data only on the stressed loans that have gone into moratorium, but not the total amount under moratorium. Some have provided data on what percentage of their loanbook was under moratorium, while others have given the percentage of borrowers who used the benefit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

6-year-old Mumbai boy raises ₹54K through artwork, donates it to NGO
Jun 30, 2020 02:06 IST
Centre plans levy on solar panel makers in SEZs
Jun 30, 2020 01:51 IST
PSBs have at least Rs8 lakh crore of loans under moratorium
Jun 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Restaurants in Mumbai can pay 50% liquor licence fee by September-end
Jun 30, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.