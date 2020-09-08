Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / PUBG Corp says Tencent not to publish mobile game in India

PUBG Corp says Tencent not to publish mobile game in India

The company’s announcement came a week after India banned the game along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps as it steps up pressure on Beijing over a months-long border standoff between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 14:26 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The company’s announcement came a week after India banned the game along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps (AFP)

PUBG Corporation, the unit of a South Korean company behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), will no longer give Tencent Games the rights to publish its popular mobile game in India, it said in a blog.

The company’s announcement came a week after India banned the game along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps as it steps up pressure on Beijing over a months-long border standoff between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

“Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country,” the company said, adding that it was exploring ways to provide gaming experience to Indian users in the future.

Tencent, which ran the PUBG franchise in India, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Sep 08, 2020 15:18 IST
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Sep 08, 2020 13:53 IST
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Sep 08, 2020 13:22 IST
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Sep 08, 2020 13:57 IST

latest news

James Rodríguez joins Everton to revive career in England
Sep 08, 2020 15:17 IST
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, say Telangana parties minus Owaisi’s AIMIM
Sep 08, 2020 15:14 IST
Sebi allows NSE to undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication 
Sep 08, 2020 15:08 IST
Leopard casually strolls through lodge as people look on. Watch
Sep 08, 2020 15:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.