Sections
Home / Business News / Ratan Tata calls for stopping online hate, bullying

Ratan Tata calls for stopping online hate, bullying

“This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements,” the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata group said.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Ratan Tata said the online community is being hurtful to each other and bringing each other down. (Bloomberg file photo)

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday called for stopping online hatred and bullying and instead supporting each other in what has been a “year full of challenges” for everyone.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Tata said the online community is being hurtful to each other and bringing each other down.

“This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements,” the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata group said.

“I believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down,” he added.



Urging for more sensitivity towards each other, he reiterated the need for “more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today.” Tata said while his “presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ratan Tata calls for stopping online hate, bullying
Jun 21, 2020 15:13 IST
Patil urges players to remain mentally strong
Jun 21, 2020 15:13 IST
Two arrested in fake defence recruitment racket
Jun 21, 2020 15:12 IST
Is taking a knee a sign of change?
Jun 21, 2020 15:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.