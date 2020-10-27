Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / RBI asks lenders to implement waiver of interest on interest scheme by Nov 5

RBI asks lenders to implement waiver of interest on interest scheme by Nov 5

Last Friday, the government had announced the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:44 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

A man checks his phone outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday asked all lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies, to ensure that the scheme of waiver of interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period is implemented by November 5, as decided by the government.

Last Friday, the government had announced the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

The lending institutions have been asked to complete the exercise of crediting the amount in the accounts of borrowers by November 5.

Also Read | Centre’s compound interest waiver scheme: Who is eligible, what’s the benefit



Housing loans, education loans, credit card dues, auto loans, MSME loans, consumer durable loans and consumption loans are covered under the scheme.



The scheme mandates ex-gratia payment to certain categories of borrowers by way of crediting the difference between simple interest and compound interest for the period between March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020 by respective lending institutions.

“All lending institutions are advised to be guided by the provisions of the Scheme and take necessary action within the stipulated timeline,” the RBI said in a notification.

In a tweet, office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said “RBI advises all lending institutions to be guided by the provisions of the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest & simple interest for 6 months to borrowers in specified loan accounts & take necessary action within the stipulated timeline”.

The finance ministry had issued the operational guidelines on October 23, in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s direction to implement the interest waiver scheme.

The apex court on October 14, directed the Centre to implement “as soon as possible” interest waiver on loans of up to Rs 2 crore under the RBI moratorium scheme in view of the Covid-19 pandemic saying the common man’s Diwali is in the government’s hands.

As per the scheme, the lending institutions shall credit the difference between compound interest and simple interest with regard to the eligible borrowers in respective accounts for the said period irrespective of whether the borrower fully or partially availed the moratorium on repayment of loan announced by the RBI on March 27, 2020.

The scheme is also applicable on those who have not availed the moratorium scheme and continued with the repayment of loans.

The lending institutions after crediting the amount will claim the reimbursement from the central government.

The RBI had announced a moratorium on repayment of debt for six months beginning March 1, 2020 to help businesses and individuals tide over the financial problems on account of disruption in normal business activities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Oct 27, 2020 18:05 IST
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
Oct 27, 2020 17:15 IST

latest news

53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana
Oct 27, 2020 18:14 IST
India’s growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 27, 2020 18:13 IST
Maharashtra CM’s remark of HP being home to cannabis condemnable: Thakur
Oct 27, 2020 18:09 IST
Let noise get to me last time, couldn’t care less now: Starc
Oct 27, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.