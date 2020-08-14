Sections
Home / Business News / RBI Board approves transfer of Rs 57,128 crore as surplus to govt

RBI Board approves transfer of Rs 57,128 crore as surplus to govt

The decision was taken at the 584th meeting of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Press Trust of India

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)

The RBI Board on Friday approved the transfer of Rs 57,128 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting year 2019-20, the central bank said in a statement.

The decision was taken at the 584th meeting of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, continued global as well as domestic challenges, and monetary, regulatory and other measures taken by the RBI to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Board also approved the transfer of Rs 57,128 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2019-20, while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5 per cent,” the RBI said in a statement.



Further, the Central Board discussed the proposal of setting up an Innovation Hub.

It also discussed various areas of operations of the bank during the last year, and approved the annual report and accounts of the of the Reserve Bank for 2019-20.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Bhadohi MLA’s arrest in property grabbing case, his MLC wife goes missing
Aug 14, 2020 18:03 IST
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Aug 14, 2020 18:03 IST
Every idea should be open to critique, even religion: Sona Mohapatra
Aug 14, 2020 18:01 IST
Kashmir Chamber of commerce and industry lashes out at govt over infinite lockdown
Aug 14, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.