Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / RBI cancels licence of Karad Janata Sahakari Bank

RBI cancels licence of Karad Janata Sahakari Bank

RBI said the licence of Janata Sahakari Bank was cancelled as it “does not have adequate capital and earning prospects”. As such, it does not comply with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Mumbai

RBI on Tuesday said it has cancelled the licence of Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, Karad, Maharashtra, as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects (REUTERS)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it has cancelled the licence of Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, Karad, Maharashtra, as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

More than 99 per cent of the depositors of the bank will get full payment of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of Karad Janata Sahakari Bank will be set in motion.

On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh only from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) as per usual terms and conditions. Consequent to the cancellation of its licence from close of business on December 7, the bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect.



Giving details, RBI said the bank was under “all inclusive directions” since November 07, 2017. The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

RBI said the licence of the bank was cancelled as it “does not have adequate capital and earning prospects”. As such, it does not comply with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

“The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors,” it said, and added the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full. Also, public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘300 million people may get vaccinated simultaneously’: Union health secy
Dec 08, 2020 21:22 IST
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
LIVE: Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on farm laws
Dec 08, 2020 21:40 IST

latest news

Oxford University-AstraZeneca first to publish final-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial results
Dec 08, 2020 21:44 IST
Confusion over meeting venue, Amit Shah meets farmers at ICAR
Dec 08, 2020 21:45 IST
54-yr-old Yemini national with hemifacial spasm treated successfully at city hospital
Dec 08, 2020 21:39 IST
NDMC Budget: No new taxes, transfer duty hike by 1%
Dec 08, 2020 21:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.