Home / Business News / RBI cuts repo rate to 4%, reverse repo rate to 3.35%

RBI cuts repo rate to 4%, reverse repo rate to 3.35%

RBI has announced new repo rates.

Updated: May 22, 2020 10:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) on Friday cut its repo rate by 40 basis point to 4% and adjusted the reverse repo rate to 3.35% from 3.75%, its governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Shaktikanta Das made the announcements during a press conference through video.

It had on March 27 slashed the benchmark interest rate by a massive 75 basis points and also announced a three-month moratorium to be given by banks to provide relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the lockdown.

RBI has announced several steps to ease the pressure faced by borrowers, lenders and other entities including mutual funds and has promised to take more initiatives to deal with the developing situation.



RBI has injected funds amounting to 3.2% of GDP into the economy since the February 2020 monetary policy meeting to tackle the liquidity situation.

