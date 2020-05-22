Sections
Home / Business News / RBI extends moratorium on loans for another 3 months till August

RBI extends moratorium on loans for another 3 months till August

In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:04 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi India

This comes as much-needed relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the coronavirus crisis. (Reuters)

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday extended the moratorium on payment of loans by another three months till August to provide much-needed relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the coronavirus crisis.

In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the repayment schedule and all subsequent due dates, as also the tenor for such loans, were shifted across the board by three months.

As a result of this moratorium, individuals’ EMI repayments of loans taken were not deducted from their bank accounts, providing much-needed liquidity.



The EMI payments will restart only once the moratorium time period expires on August 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Islamabad HC asks govt to shift all animals in the zoo to sanctuaries within a month
May 22, 2020 12:34 IST
Gold, silver prices rise today after yesterday’s slump
May 22, 2020 12:28 IST
Bonds rally after RBI announces emergency rate cut
May 22, 2020 12:29 IST
2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana
May 22, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.