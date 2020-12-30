Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / RBI flags post-covid challenges for banks

RBI flags post-covid challenges for banks

Housing financiers, RBI specifically said in its Trends and Progress report released on Tuesday, could see a substantial impairment in their loans assets because of delays in completion of housing projects, cost overruns and delayed investments by home buyers.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 02:23 IST

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint Mumbai

A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, (REUTERS)

Lenders should brace themselves for a tough time once the policy support given at the time of the pandemic is withdrawn, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, warning of a deterioration in asset quality.

Housing financiers, RBI specifically said in its Trends and Progress report released on Tuesday, could see a substantial impairment in their loans assets because of delays in completion of housing projects, cost overruns and delayed investments by home buyers.

“As of end-August, around 40% of outstanding loans of the financial system availed moratorium. The data on gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of banks are yet to reflect the stress, obscured under the asset quality standstill with attendant financial stability implications,” the report, which provides details of the performance of the banking sector during this fiscal and the previous one, said.

The GNPA ratios of banks would have been higher in the range of 0.1-0.66% at the end of September if RBI had not allowed banks to delay recognizing stressed loan accounts as non-performing assets, according to an RBI analysis of quarterly results of a sample of lenders. Banks will have to set aside money to cover potential losses once they recognize a loan account as non-performing, crimping their profits and ability to lend.



Banks and shadow lenders in India were hit hard by the pandemic and a stringent nationwide lockdown, which brought the economy to a near standstill, impacting the ability of borrowers to repay and demand for loans.

RBI, however, said higher provisioning and ploughing back of dividends could shield banks from stress to a certain extent. Banks have also been raising capital to meet minimum regulatory requirements and to boost credit growth. RBI expects capitalization of Indian banks to increase by 150 basis points (bps) of their common equity tier I ratio.

“While the government has earmarked ₹20,000 crore in the first supplementary demands for grants for capital infusion into public sector banks (PSBs), they may raise more resources from the market as an optimal capital raising strategy. Prudently, some major private sector banks have already raised capital, and some large PSBs have announced plans to raise resources in a staggered manner, depending on the prevailing market circumstances,” the report said.

The central bank added that small finance banks with significant exposure to unsecured loans saw an improvement in their collection efficiency. These banks need to focus on their profitability and improve their provision coverage ratio, RBI said.

For cooperative banks, raising capital at a reasonable cost has emerged as a key challenge. RBI has already initiated the process of identifying weak and vulnerable banks, based on a revised stress-testing methodology. An improvement schedule with specific time-bound targets has been finalized, and continuous monitoring has been put in place, it said.

RBI also said that it is exploring the use of technology to facilitate digital reporting and identifying anomalies in the supervisory reporting data, which can be used for predictive analysis. It is striving to establish mechanisms to securely extract specific data sets directly from source systems for a more proactive risk-based supervision, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
by Venkatesha Babu and Debabrata Mohanty
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Apple hits record after December surge sends it past Amazon
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Joe Biden blames Trump for slow vaccine rollout, pledges faster pace
by Bloomberg | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘Covid-19 wake-up call’: WHO warns future pandemics to be far deadlier
by Agencies
IPOs in 2020 dominated by PE exits
by Nasrin Sultana and Ashwin Ramarathinam
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.