Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / RBI holds rates steady as widely expected

RBI holds rates steady as widely expected

The monetary policy committee kept the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4.0%, while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 10:22 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March. (Reuters file photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left key interest rates unchanged on Friday as widely expected, while retaining an accomodative monetary policy stance to support the coronavirus-hit economy.

The monetary policy committee kept the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4.0%, while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%. The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March.

The MPC meeting was originally due to conclude on Oct. 1 but had to be rescheduled as the government failed to appoint three new external members to the panel after their terms ended last month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Oct 09, 2020 10:23 IST
Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: National flag flies at half mast in Delhi, other capital cities
Oct 09, 2020 09:56 IST
RBI Monetary Policy 2020: Real GDP to contract by 9.5% in current fiscal, says RBI governor
Oct 09, 2020 10:22 IST
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Oct 09, 2020 05:09 IST

latest news

Not enough LGBT+ artists in pop, says star known as Girl in Red
Oct 09, 2020 10:14 IST
UP BJP chief authorised to finalise names for bypolls
Oct 09, 2020 10:13 IST
Kanjur draws black kites, may threaten aircraft safety while landing: BNHS tells Bombay HC
Oct 09, 2020 10:10 IST
Coolie No 1, Durgavati among slate of 9 films to debut on Amazon Prime
Oct 09, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.