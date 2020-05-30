Sections
Home / Business News / RBI imposes Rs 4 crore penalty on Citibank

RBI imposes Rs 4 crore penalty on Citibank

RBI said the penalty has been imposed on Citibank N.A. for contravention of certain sections of the Banking Regulation Act and for non-compliance with directions.

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 4 crore on Citibank for non-compliance with various regulatory norms and directions of the central bank.

In a release, RBI said the penalty has been imposed on Citibank N.A. for contravention of certain sections of the Banking Regulation Act and for non-compliance with directions.

The directions pertained to obtaining declaration from customers about credit facilities enjoyed with other banks, granting non-fund based facilities to non-constituent borrowers, verifying data available in CRILC database and obtaining NOC from lending banks at the time of opening current accounts, and submission of compliance to risk assessment findings.

RBI said the statutory inspection of the Indian operations of the bank with reference to its financial positions as on March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018 and the Risk Assessment Reports (RARs) pertaining thereto revealed, inter-alia, contravention with the provisions of the Act and non-compliance with certain directions issued by the central bank, following which a notice was issued to Citibank.



“After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charges of contravention with the provisions of the Act and non-compliance with RBI directions warranted imposition of monetary penalty,” it said. The penalty has been imposed by an order dated January 8, 2020, it added.

The RBI has also imposed penalty on three co-operative banks for non-compliance with various directions issued by it. A penalty of Rs 60 lakh has been imposed on Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Limited for non-compliance with directions on income recognition and asset classification (IRAC) norms and frauds classification and reporting.

It said a penalty of Rs 40 lakh was imposed on Nagar Urban Co-operative Bank, Ahmednagar for violation of norms, including those on IRAC. ]

Also, Rs 45 lakh penalty has been slapped on TJSB Sahakari Bank Limited for non-compliance with directions on IRAC norms.

In all the cases, RBI said action was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and “is not intended” to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with customers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sunny Leone visits farm with husband Daniel Weber, see pics
May 30, 2020 11:38 IST
These states have over 20k Covid-19 cases; more than 15k in Delhi, Guj 
May 30, 2020 11:38 IST
UN adopts new voting procedure during Covid-19 pandemic
May 30, 2020 11:36 IST
Virat Kohli only cricketer in Forbes’ top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020
May 30, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.