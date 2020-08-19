Sections
Home / Business News / RBI issues draft rules for payment sector regulations

RBI issues draft rules for payment sector regulations

An SRO shall be set-up as a not-for-profit company under the Companies Act, RBI said, adding that it will also have to be professionally managed with clear bye-laws.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 06:55 IST

By Shayan Ghosh, Mint Mumbai

RBI said an SRO is a non-governmental organisation that sets and enforces rules and standards relating to the conduct of entities in the industry. (Reuters File Photo )

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued draft guidelines for establishing self-regulatory organisations (SROs), which will be responsible for framing and enforcing rules for payment systems operators.

An SRO, RBI said, is a non-governmental organisation that sets and enforces rules and standards relating to the conduct of entities in the industry. These will collaborate with all stakeholders in framing rules and regulations, and their self-regulatory processes will be administered through impartial mechanisms, it said.

“As the payment ecosystem matures and as the number of payments systems proliferate, it becomes necessary, in the interest of optimal use of regulatory resources, that the payments industry develops industry standards in respect of system security, pricing practices, customer protection measures and grievance redressal mechanisms,” it added. The central bank said while self-regulation will help release regulatory resources that can be better focused on issues of systemic importance, it would be more appropriate and encourage better compliance.

The organisation shall serve as a two-way communication channel between its members and RBI. That apart, it will work towards establishing minimum benchmarks, standards and help instil professional and healthy market behaviour among its members, RBI said. “The recognised SRO shall promptly inform RBI about any violation that comes to its notice of the provisions of the Payments and Settlement Systems Act or any other regulation issued by RBI.”



One of the important tasks of the organisation will be to establish a uniform grievance redressal and dispute management framework for its members. An SRO shall be set-up as a not-for-profit company under the Companies Act, RBI said, adding that it will also have to be professionally managed with clear bye-laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI issues draft rules for payment sector regulations
Aug 19, 2020 06:55 IST
HC rejects Vedanta plea to reopen Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu
Aug 19, 2020 06:49 IST
Dharmendra celebrates 54 years of Phool Aur Patthar with special video
Aug 19, 2020 06:47 IST
2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no casualties
Aug 19, 2020 06:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.