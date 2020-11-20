Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / RBI panel proposes to raise promoters cap to 26 pc in private banks

RBI panel proposes to raise promoters cap to 26 pc in private banks

The Reserve Bank of India had constituted the internal working group (IWG) on June 12, 2020, to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India’s internal working group (IWG) also made a case for the strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision. (Reuters file photo)

An internal working group set up by the RBI has proposed to raise the cap on promoters’ stake in private banks from the current 15 per cent to 26 per cent in 15 years.

The group has also recommended that large corporate or industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after amendments to the Banking Regulation Act and strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for conglomerates, including consolidated supervision.

The Reserve Bank of India had constituted the internal working group (IWG) on June 12, 2020, to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks. The central bank released the groups’ report on Friday.

The terms of reference of the IWG inter alia included a review of the eligibility criteria for individuals/entities to apply for banking license; examination of preferred corporate structure for banks and harmonisation of norms in this regard; and review of norms for long-term shareholding in banks by the promoters and other shareholders.



Also Read | SC seeks government response on concerns of big borrowers

On eligibility of promoters, it said large corporate/industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulations Act, 1949 to deal with connected lending and exposures between the banks and other financial and non-financial group entities.

It also made a case for the strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision.

The panel also suggested well run large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) with an asset size of Rs 50,000 crore and above, including those owned by a corporate house, may be considered for conversion into banks - subject to completion of 10 years of operations.

It recommended the minimum initial capital requirement for licensing new banks should be enhanced from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore for universal banks and from Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore for small finance banks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Nov 20, 2020 16:46 IST
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Nov 20, 2020 17:19 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Three reasons why coronavirus can cause silent hypoxia
Nov 20, 2020 17:54 IST
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Nov 20, 2020 17:54 IST
Pfizer seeks emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in US
Nov 20, 2020 17:51 IST
Shruti Kukreja brings a touch of freshness in the beauty industry – No more made-up, only make-up
Nov 20, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.