Home / Business News / RBI restores trading hours for various regulated markets in phased manner from Nov 9

RBI restores trading hours for various regulated markets in phased manner from Nov 9

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 19:40 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

The timings for all markets regulated by RBI which had been amended to 10 am to 2 pm can be conducted between 10 am to 3:30 pm from November 9. (Reuters file photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to restore trading hours for various regulated markets in a phased manner with effect from November 9.

According to the statement, the decision to restore trading hours, which had been amended effective from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by Covid-19, has been taken with the graded roll-back of lockdown and easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices.

The timings for all markets regulated by RBI, including call/notice, market repo in government securities, tri-party repo in government securities, commercial paper and certificates of deposit, repo in corporate bonds, among others, which had been amended to 10 am to 2 pm can be conducted between 10 am to 3:30 pm from November 9 onwards, as per the statement by Chief General Manager, Yogesh Dayal.

Meanwhile, with 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 496 new deaths, the cumulative toll in the country reached 1,22,607.

At present, there are 5,61,908 active cases while the total recoveries reached 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

