RBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on UCO Bank for violating govt bond holding norms

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on UCO Bank for bouncing of SGL forms, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:51 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

UCO Bank shares were trading 1.26 per cent down at Rs 11.78 apiece on the BSE. (Reuters file photo )

Public sector lender UCO Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for violating norms on government bond holding.

A subsidiary general ledger (SGL) account is maintained with the RBI for holding government securities and treasury bills in paperless form. The account is used for facilitating delivery and payment trades.

UCO Bank shares were trading 1.26 per cent down at Rs 11.78 apiece on the BSE.



