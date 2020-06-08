Sections
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists

With Covid-19 pandemic hitting US the hardest, the jobless rate in the country officially stands at 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April. The figures are higher than in any other downturn since World War II.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:37 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US president Donald Trump attends a NATO summit in Watford, near London, Britain in December 2019. (Reuters Photo )

The US economy entered a recession in February, a group of economists declared Monday, ending the longest expansion on record.

The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the beginning of the downturn.

The economists make up a committee within the National Bureau of Economic Research, a trade group that determines when recessions begin and end. It defines a recession as “a decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months.” The committee noted, though, that in this case, the depth of the downturn since February had led it to determine that a recession had begun.

“The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions,” the NBER panel said.



The unemployment rate is officially 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April. Both figures are higher than in any other downturn since World War II. A broader measure of underemployment that includes some of the unemployed who have given up looking and those who have been reduced to part-time status is 21.2%.

