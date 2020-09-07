Sections
Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 4 to Rs 878 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 14:49 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in September declined by Rs 4, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 878 per 10 kg in 12,870 lots. (File photo for representation)

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in September declined by Rs 4, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 878 per 10 kg in 12,870 lots.

Similarly, the refined soya oil contracts for October decreased by Rs 4 or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 884.4 per 10 kg in 28,460 lots.   

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices. 



