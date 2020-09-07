Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 4 to Rs 878 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

Similarly, the refined soya oil contracts for October decreased by Rs 4 or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 884.4 per 10 kg in 28,460 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.