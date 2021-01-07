Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Regulator to open gate for more market intermediaries

Regulator to open gate for more market intermediaries

Even though NSE has been dominating the exchange business, it has faced several technical glitches, causing unexpected market crashes and losses to investors.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:09 IST

By Anirudh Laskar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The reason behind the migration of trading to NSE was the exchange’s better technology and the absence of legacy issues that had plagued BSE. (AP)

The markets regulator on Wednesday proposed to ease ownership norms for entities that plan to start new stock exchanges in India, a move that may end the 16-year-long dominance of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, allow entry of foreign exchanges and lower the trading and lower costs for investors.

Currently, NSE, BSE and Metropolitan Stock Exchange are the three nationwide bourses in India, with NSE being the largest in terms of trade volumes both in cash and derivatives segments. Though BSE is Asia’s oldest bourse, almost all equity derivatives business in the country happens on NSE’s trading platform.

The reason behind the migration of trading to NSE was the exchange’s better technology and the absence of legacy issues that had plagued BSE.

“The Indian securities market has witnessed dominance in trading and depository space, raising concerns on the possibility of excessive concentration and institutional tardiness in quickly responding to the changing market dynamics which may have an adverse bearing on efficiency in trading, record-keeping, supervision and risk management practices,” Sebi said in a discussion paper.

Even though NSE has been dominating the exchange business, it has faced several technical glitches, causing unexpected market crashes and losses to investors. Sebi is also probing a case of certain algorithmic traders unfairly benefiting from priority access to the NSE platform.

A review is crucial to facilitate new entrants to set up stock exchanges or depositories, Sebi said. The proposals, if implemented, will allow foreign exchanges to enter India either through joint ventures with a new domestic entity or through mergers with existing stock exchanges. The proposed norms will also allow new companies to acquire existing exchanges or facilitate mergers of existing exchanges and depositories.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported
by Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Telecom operators ask Centre for clear 5G roll-out road map
by Ishita Guha
HC stays appointment of Sonepat magistrate as Hockey Haryana administrator
by HT Correspondent
Congress announces new executive body with 39-members for Rajasthan
by Sachin Saini
Look into assets of cops named in extortion racket: Cong MLA
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.