Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Reliance Foundation partnering with govt for mega-scale Covid testing across India: Nita Ambani

Reliance Foundation partnering with govt for mega-scale Covid testing across India: Nita Ambani

Nita, who was addressing the company’s AGM for the first time, said Reliance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation established India’s first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 Hospital in Mumbai within a record time of two weeks. The facility now has 200 beds.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure Covid-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require. (Instagram)

Reliance Foundation is partnering with the government and local bodies for conducting mega-scale Covid-19 testing across the country and will volunteer for nationwide distribution of its vaccine when it is found, its Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said on Wednesday.

“The war against coronavirus is far from over. Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale Covid testing across India with the help of Jio’s digital infrastructure,” she said while addressing Reliance Industries’ 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) virtually.

“I can assure you that as soon as a corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country,” Ambani added.

Nita, who was addressing the company’s AGM for the first time, said Reliance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation established India’s first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 Hospital in Mumbai within a record time of two weeks. The facility now has 200 beds.



Under the Mission Anna Seva -- the world’s largest free food distribution programme -- the initiative provided over five crore meals to marginalised communities, daily-wage earners and frontline workers across the country.

“The organisation produces one lakh N95 facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE) daily for health-workers and care-givers. The PPE produced is of one-third the price of imported PPE,” she said.

Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure Covid-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require.

Besides, Jio is providing digital connectivity to more than 40 crore people, empowering over 30,000 organisations to work from home, and lakhs of students to learn from home, said Ambani.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE Class 10 result: Zirakpur girls shine in Mohali district
Jul 15, 2020 20:31 IST
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Jul 15, 2020 20:33 IST
Maharashtra past 2.75 lakh mark with nearly 8k new Covid cases, Mumbai dashes hopes by posting over 1,000
Jul 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal touches 1,000-mark
Jul 15, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.