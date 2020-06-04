Sections
Home / Business News / Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times

Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times

“The Rights Issue saw a huge investor interest, including from lakhs of small investors and thousands of institutional investors, both Indian and foreign,” a company statement said.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The rights issue of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited has been oversubscribed 1.59 times. (REUTERS File )

Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday said it had completed the successful closure of its Rs 53,125 crore rights issue with an oversubscription of nearly 1.59 times.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned company had opened the rights issue for subscription from May 20 with a simultaneous rights entitlement (RIL RE) platform, under which shareholders could freely trade their rights entitlement on a stock exchange for the first time ever, according to a report on Livemint website.

“The Rights Issue saw a huge investor interest, including from lakhs of small investors and thousands of institutional investors, both Indian and foreign,” a company statement said.

The public portion of the Rights issue was subscribed 1.22 times.



As per the stock exchange data, the rights priced at Rs 1,257 per share received bids for 551.30 million shares on BSE and 120.29 million shares on NSE.

The allotment of equity shares will take place on or about June 10, 2020.

RIL Chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani called the success of the rights issue a “new and proud landmark in the history of India’s capital market.”

“Since the time of Dhirubhai Ambani, the Founder of Reliance Industries Limited, our shareholders have always been our biggest source of strength. Our decades old relationship based on trust has consistently spurred us to achieve more. We are delighted and humbled by their extraordinary show of confidence in the future of Reliance,” he said.

The success of RIL’s rights issue, seen in the context of the prolonged nationwide lockdown necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, is also a vote of confidence, by both domestic investors, foreign investors and small retail shareholders, in the intrinsic strength of the Indian economy,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the Indian economy will “bounce back to follow a high growth trajectory in the time to come in the world.”

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai records 96 new cases
Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST
KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death
Jun 04, 2020 01:36 IST
Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.