Sections
Home / Business News / Reliance Industries’ Q4 net drops 39% at Rs 6,348 crore

Reliance Industries’ Q4 net drops 39% at Rs 6,348 crore

Reliance announced a rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore, which it said was the biggest in India.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in January-March 2019. (Reuters file photo )

Reliance Industries on Thursday reported a 38.7 per cent drop in fourth quarter net profit at Rs 6,348 crore on weak energy and petrochemical business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in January-March 2019.

Reliance announced a rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore, which it said was the biggest in India. The ratio would be 1:15 at a price of Rs 1,257.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states
Apr 30, 2020 19:19 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

60 days and counting, Uttarakhand man flying from Tehran in 4th quarantine
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Amid suspense over Uddhav’s nomination, Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for 9 legislative council seats in state
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Rishi Kapoor was very sensitive, emotional: Umesh Shukla
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Miscreants break open ATM in Dera Bassi, no cash lost
Apr 30, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.