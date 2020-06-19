Sections
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani

In a statement, Ambani said Reliance raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm’s digital arm, Jio Platforms Ltd, and another Rs 53,124.20 crore through a rights issue.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 09:46 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net-debt free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021,’’ Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries said. (Reuters file photo)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his flagship firm Reliance Industries is now net-debt free after a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising in under two months.

The company had a net-debt of Rs 1.61 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.

“I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net-debt free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021,” he said.



