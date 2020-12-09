Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices

Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices

Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio’s president for devices and mobility, said there is a need to provide affordable devices so that people still using 2G handsets can upgrade to 4G and 5G.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio’s president for devices and mobility, said Jio is not only looking at the mobile phone segment but also working on other connected devices. (Mint )

Reliance Jio is working with Realme and other organisations to further lower the price of 4G handsets and other connected devices, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio’s president for devices and mobility, said there is a need to provide affordable devices so that people still using 2G handsets can upgrade to 4G and 5G.

“Reliance as an organisation...we have done in the past for 4G where benefits of connectivity were made far more affordable through JioPhones. On the other 4G devices, we are working with Realme and other organisations to try and make devices more affordable for people,” Dutt said at the India Mobile Congress 2020. He said Jio is not only looking at the mobile phone segment but also working on other connected devices.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said in future 5G will open up a lot of opportunities for innovation which will not be limited to smartphones alone.



He said chipsets have played an important role in bringing 5G phones to the maximum number of people.

“I think we are on a track to 5G not only in India but globally and I think MediaTek has quite an essential role to play. We’ve been hardware providers, I think our job is to make sure that basically we are able to bring 5G devices to the maximum number of people at a price which suits their pocket without compromising on technology aspects of the devices,” Sheth said.

Chipsets manufacturer MediaTek India’s Managing Director Anku Jain said the company has seen strong adoption of digital technology during the pandemic.

“Going ahead, we are looking at trends like artificial intelligence, robotics, drones and vehicle automation, and these technologies are seen working in tandem with 5G for a smarter lifestyle. In 2021, we expect 5G to open doors for faster, and smarter, connected smart devices,” Jain said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

Roshni land scam: Ex-MLA Pathania’s late father, grandfather on list of beneficiaries
Dec 09, 2020 21:18 IST
J&K tourism department begins winter sports activities at Gulmarg
Dec 09, 2020 21:17 IST
IIT Mandi researchers propose technique to generate electricity from floor tiles
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.