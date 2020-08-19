Sections
Home / Business News / Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 crore

Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 crore

This investment represents around 60 per cent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 per cent direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries -- Tresara Health Private Limited, Netmeds Market Place Limited and Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Limited, the Reliance Retail statement said.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 00:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries in Mumbai. (Reuters File Photo )

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has acquired a majority equity stake in Netmeds for a cash consideration of around Rs 620 crore, Reliance Industries said in a late night statement on Tuesday.

This investment represents around 60 per cent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 per cent direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries -- Tresara Health Private Limited, Netmeds Market Place Limited and Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Limited, the statement said.

Vitalic Health and its subsidiaries are collectively known as Netmeds.

“This investment is aligned with our commitment to provide digital access for everyone in India. The addition of Netmeds enhances Reliance Retail’s ability to provide good quality and affordable health care products and services, and also broadens its digital commerce proposition to include most daily essential needs of consumers,” Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) director Isha Ambani said. Incorporated in 2015, Vitalic and its subsidiaries are in the business of pharma distribution, sales, and business support services.



Its subsidiary also runs an online pharmacy platform – Netmeds – to connect customers to pharmacists and enable door step delivery of medicines, nutritional health and wellness products.

“It is indeed a proud moment for “Netmeds” to join the Reliance family and work together to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to every Indian. With the combined strength of the group’s digital, retail and tech platforms, we will strive to create more value for everyone in the ecosystem, while providing a superior Omni Channel experience to consumers,” Netmeds founder and CEO Pradeep Daddha said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 crore
Aug 19, 2020 00:37 IST
Despite US sanctions bid, Iran aims to keep nuclear deal alive until US polls
Aug 19, 2020 00:33 IST
Mumbai police get forensic audit report of Sushant Singh’s bank accounts
Aug 19, 2020 00:18 IST
Shiv Sena MP writes to state home minister, demands action against Arnab Goswami
Aug 19, 2020 00:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.