Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Reliance rolls back salary cuts, offers bonus

Reliance rolls back salary cuts, offers bonus

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is rolling back salary cuts for the employees of its hydrocarbons division and is also giving out performance bonus that had been deferred after business was hit by coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The firm is also offering an advance 30 per cent of the variable pay from the next year’s salary to its lakh-plus employees as a goodwill gesture for working during the pandemic, two persons familiar with the matter said. (File photo for representation)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is rolling back salary cuts for the employees of its hydrocarbons division and is also giving out performance bonus that had been deferred after business was hit by coronavirus lockdown.

The firm is also offering an advance 30 per cent of the variable pay from the next year’s salary to its lakh-plus employees as a goodwill gesture for working during the pandemic, two persons familiar with the matter said. Reliance in April had cut the salary of employees of its hydrocarbons division by 10 per cent to 50 per cent with the firm’s chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani agreeing to forgo all his remuneration.

Also, the oil-to-technology conglomerate had deferred annual cash bonus and performance-linked incentives that are normally paid in the first quarter.

Sources said Reliance may have done some intra-division cash transfer to roll back the salary cuts in the hydrocarbons divisions.



An email sent to the company for comments remained unanswered.

Reliance’s hydrocarbon business was adversely impacted due to a reduction in demand for refined products and petrochemicals after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb spread of coronavirus.

While Ambani forgo his entire Rs 15 crore compensation, Reliance board of directors including executive directors, executive committee members, and senior leaders saw 30 per cent to 50 per cent of their compensation.

Employees with compensation of less than Rs 15 lakh did not have any reduction in compensation but those earning higher than that saw a 10 per cent reduction in fixed pay. While the salary cuts of employees have been restored, it isn’t clear if Ambani’s remuneration has also been restored.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Oct 25, 2020 23:29 IST
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Oct 25, 2020 20:31 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 23:17 IST
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 25, 2020 21:07 IST

latest news

Horsey enjoys a day out at the beach. Video may leave you smiling
Oct 25, 2020 23:32 IST
PM Modi to interact with CEOs of leading oil, gas companies on Monday
Oct 25, 2020 23:18 IST
24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries, two days after clash in Ludhiana’s Majri village
Oct 25, 2020 23:16 IST
‘26% of Covid-19 deaths take place within 24 hours of hospitalisation’: Centre’s report
Oct 25, 2020 23:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.