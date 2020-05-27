Sections
Home / Business News / Reliance’s $7 billion rights rings in new trading venue in India

Reliance’s $7 billion rights rings in new trading venue in India

The rights issue of the firm controlled by Mukesh Ambani is attracting new investors after it raked in $10 billion of investments into digital services unit Jio by selling stakes to companies including Facebook Inc.

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:12 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar,

Reliance’s rights entitlement began trading on May 20 at 151.15 rupees and settled at 181.6 rupees Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange. (Reuters)

Reliance Industries Ltd., which popularized equities as an investment in the world’s second-most populous nation, is now the first to test a trading avenue in India with its record $7 billion rights issue.

Introduced in January, the trading platform allows shareholders to sell their rights entitlement to others interested in subscribing to the share sale. Reliance’s rights entitlement began trading on May 20 at 151.15 rupees -- the difference between the closing price of 1,408.2 rupees on May 19 and the rights price of 1,257 rupees -- and settled at 181.6 rupees Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange.

“This is the perfect start to the platform because you’re seeing the excitement on both the buying and the selling side,” said Sameer Kalra, a strategist at Mumbai-based Target Investing. “The progress of this platform will depend on more large-cap companies coming forward and using it.”

The rights issue of the firm controlled by Mukesh Ambani is attracting new investors after it raked in $10 billion of investments into digital services unit Jio by selling stakes to companies including Facebook Inc. Asia’s richest tycoon is steering the conglomerate into newer consumer businesses, and the fund raising gives investors a chance to bet on him pulling off the transformation.



Also read: Why an absolute reliance on online examinations may not be the answer

French bank Societe Generale SA’s unit picked up 3.3 million of Reliance’s rights entitlements at 182 rupees on May 20, according to data from the NSE. As many as 29 million of the securities traded that day, surpassing the number of Reliance shares that changed hands, the data show. Volumes have since ebbed and totaled 15.12 million on Tuesday. The entitlements can be traded until May 29.

Reliance’s rights issue to its 2.3 million shareholders offers one share for every 15 held in the company at 1,257 rupees apiece. The stock fell 0.6% on Wednesday in a third straight day of decline.

“Now, there is more clarity for investors as Jio will be separate from retail and petrochem businesses,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities Ltd. in Mumbai. “The sum of the parts will be greater than the current holding company structure. This will be a good opportunity for investors from a five-year perspective.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus lockdown anxieties take toll on sleep cycle
May 27, 2020 11:38 IST
T20 World Cup to be postponed to 2022, October window for IPL: Report
May 27, 2020 11:40 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
May 27, 2020 11:43 IST
NGOs join hands so that no stray dog goes hungry in Kashmir Valley
May 27, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.