Reliance’s JioMart website goes live, expands services to more cities

JioMart website has launched and is now delivering to 200 cities. (Chrome/JioMart Screengrab)

Reliance Jio has launched its new e-commerce portal, JioMart, and started accepting orders in dozens of metropolitan cities amid the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Damodar Mall, the chief executive officer of Reliance Retail’s grocery retail business, said in a tweet the website had gone live and that consumers could place orders on it.

JioMart is now delivering in more than 200 cities, Mall said.

This comes after a month Reliance Retail’s venture JioMart began taking orders on WhatsApp in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan.

Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Bokaro, Bathinda, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon and Dehradun are among the tier 1 and tier 2 metros are among the serviceable pin codes where consumers can order products from the JioMart site.

Customers can log on to the newly-launched website to place their order. An app has not yet been made live.

The e-commerce website will sell essential grocery items as well as farm produce, which will be sourced directly from farmers who have collaborated with the brand. It claims to be selling certain products at a minimum of 5% below the MRP.

Packaged food, dairy and bakery items, frozen, pet food, household cleaning items and personal care, home care and baby care products are among others being sold on JioMart.

The website will ask for the six-digit pin code to inform whether they are delivering in that area or not. It currently accepts payments through net-banking and credit or debit cards.

Customers will have to pay a delivery fee of Rs 25 if their order value is less than Rs 750.

The launch comes Facebook’s April announcement that it will invest $5.7 billion in Reliance’s Jio Platforms. According to experts, the US social media company’s WhatsApp platform will extend Reliance’s reach to its user base of around 400 million in India.

It also comes after Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart ramped up their grocery services.

(With agency inputs)