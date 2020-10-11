Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani loses interest in Debenhams: Report

Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani loses interest in Debenhams: Report

The UK department store was taken over by creditors in a debt-for-equity swap in 2019 and entered into administration for the second time in a year in April.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:26 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Pedestrians walk past the Debenhams Plc department store at the Trafford Centre shopping mall, operated by Intu Properties Plc, in Manchester, UK. (Bloomberg)

Reliance Retail, owned by Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has withdrawn from the race to buy Debenhams Plc, The Sunday Times reported, quoting a source close to the process.

Reliance had denied previous reports that it was in talks about buying all or part of Debenhams.

Multiple parties remained interested in the company, according to The Sunday Times.

The UK department store was taken over by creditors in a debt-for-equity swap in 2019 and entered into administration for the second time in a year in April. It will be liquidated if the auction, run by Lazard, fails to secure a buyer.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Oct 11, 2020 14:58 IST
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed political course in Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at election rally in Gaya
Oct 11, 2020 16:18 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Pandey anchor SRH after loose start
Oct 11, 2020 16:15 IST

latest news

In GST Council’s meet tomorrow, compensation issue on agenda once again
Oct 11, 2020 16:18 IST
Hold protests but follow Covid-19 regulations, say Pune residents
Oct 11, 2020 16:17 IST
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Oct 11, 2020 16:17 IST
Centre awaits recommendation for 4 Supreme Court vacancies; 3 HCs without regular chief justices
Oct 11, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.