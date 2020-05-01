Sections
Home / Business News / Reliance to raise ₹53,215 crore

Reliance to raise ₹53,215 crore

The company said earnings were impacted by a one-time loss of ₹4,267 crore due to fall in fuel prices and demand destruction post covid-19. Revenue from operations for the March quarter declined 2.4% to ₹1.36 lakh crore.

Updated: May 01, 2020 03:43 IST

By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal and Kalpana Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

RIL reported a consolidated profit of ₹6,348 crore in the quarter to March, a 39% decline from ₹10,362 crore a year ago. (Reuters File Photo)

Reliance Industries Ltd plans to raise ₹53,215 crore by selling shares to existing investors, the biggest such fundraising by a company in India, as the energy conglomerate aims to wipe off its massive debt.

Shareholders of Reliance will be offered one new share for every 15 held at ₹1,257 apiece, a discount of 14% to Thursday’s closing price of ₹1,467.05. It’s the first such share sale by India’s most valuable firm in three decades. The announcement of the record fundraising came after the company reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit because of a slump in fuel sales due to lockdowns around the world to stem the spread of the coronavirus. RIL reported a consolidated profit of ₹6,348 crore in the quarter to March, a 39% decline from ₹10,362 crore a year ago.

The company said earnings were impacted by a one-time loss of ₹4,267 crore due to fall in fuel prices and demand destruction post covid-19. Revenue from operations for the March quarter declined 2.4% to ₹1.36 lakh crore.

For the full year, RIL recorded a 0.1% rise in consolidated profit (after exceptional item) at ₹39,880 crore, against ₹39,837 crore in FY19. Revenue rose 5.4% to ₹659,205 crore in FY20. Gross refining margins (GRMs) in the March quarter were $8.9 per barrel, outperforming Singapore complex margins by $7.7 per barrel, the company said.



“Covid-19 is significantly impacting business operation of the companies, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lockdown of production facilities, etc. Further, during March 2020/April 2020, there has been significant volatility in oil prices, resulting in reduction in oil prices,” an RIL statement said. At 50% shareholding, Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, will have to pump in at least ₹26,600 crore to subscribe to his portion of the rights issue.

The firm also unveiled austerity measures, as a part of which Mukesh Ambani will forgo his annual salary, and directors, executive directors and senior leaders of the flagship oil and gas business will forgo 30-50% of their compensation, an internal note said. “Our employees in hydrocarbons with compensation in excess of ₹15 lakh per annum will have a 10% reduction in fixed pay,” Hital R Meswani, executive director and member of the RIL board said in the note.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

‘We need stimulus of 5% of GDP now’: Rakesh Mohan
May 01, 2020 03:38 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 01, 2020 03:27 IST
70-year-old shopkeeper, his family thrashed in Ludhiana village
May 01, 2020 03:11 IST
Three Yamunanagar scribes among 4 held for extortion
May 01, 2020 03:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.