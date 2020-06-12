Remote work to help tap new biz: TCS

The disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has prompted Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) to shift its workforce to a more remote model, Tata Sons Ltd chairman N Chandrasekaran said, adding this model is here to stay, and will help the company engage with customers in the future.

The remote work model, which TCS calls secure borderless workspaces (SBWS), has helped India’s top software services exporter navigate the tough times, Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 25th annual general meeting—the first virtual AGM organised by any listed firm. TCS believes that with the new operating model, it will be in a better shape to tap opportunities as companies seek to adapt their businesses to a more digital world post Covid-19. The pandemic has forced several sectors to adopt digital channels—previously backup choices, and have now become primary channels, Chandrasekaran said.