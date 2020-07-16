Sections
Home / Business News / ReNew to invest up to Rs2,000 crore in solar cell facility

ReNew to invest up to Rs2,000 crore in solar cell facility

With over 80% of India’s demand for solar cells and modules imported from China, India plans to impose a basic customs duty on these items from August 1.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:49 IST

By Tanya Thomas, Mint Mumbai

ReNew will manufacture both solar cells and modules at the upcoming facility, the company said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Renewable energy firm ReNew Power Pvt. Ltd on Thursday said it is in discussions with various states to set up a Rs1,500-2,000 crore facility to make solar cells and modules. The factory will initially have a 2GW manufacturing capacity.

“ReNew will manufacture both solar cells and modules at the upcoming facility and endeavour to create a globally competitive manufacturing unit,” the company said in a release. Manufacturing will not only help it in backward integration but also provide it a better control over the supply chain for critical components, it added.

This comes weeks after Prime Minister Modi urged Indian industry to be self-reliant and cut import dependence. With over 80% of India’s demand for solar cells and modules imported from China, India plans to impose a basic customs duty on these items from August 1.

“ReNew Power is one of the biggest generators of renewable energy in India and the move to start manufacturing of solar modules and cells is a natural progression for us. I firmly believe that atmanirbharta in manufacturing will be key to the next phase of growth in the renewable sector,” Sumant Sinha, CMD, ReNew Power, said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 men hold employees at gunpoint, rob ₹4.16 lakh from Navi Mumbai bank
Jul 17, 2020 02:06 IST
30-year-old held for stealing goods worth ₹2.8 lakh in Thane
Jul 17, 2020 01:56 IST
Mann slams Punjab govt over abolition of posts in water resources dept
Jul 17, 2020 01:51 IST
Centre’s ordinances: Haryana arhtiyas’ body extends support to farmers’ protest
Jul 17, 2020 01:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.