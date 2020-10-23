Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Reserve Bank bars payment system operators from launching new QR codes for transactions

Reserve Bank bars payment system operators from launching new QR codes for transactions

The Reserve Bank on Thursday barred Payment System Operators (PSOs) from launching any new proprietary QR code for payment transactions.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

Currently, there are two interoperable QR codes -- UPI QR and Bharat QR. (Shutterstock file photo)

The Reserve Bank on Thursday barred Payment System Operators (PSOs) from launching any new proprietary QR code for payment transactions.

Currently, there are two interoperable QR codes -- UPI QR and Bharat QR.

QR codes are two-dimensional machine-readable barcodes, which are increasingly used to facilitate mobile payments at the point-of-sale. QR codes can store a large amount of information.

The decision to continue with the two existing Quick Response (QR) codes was based on the recommendations of the committee which was set up by the Reserve Bank under the chairmanship of Deepak Phatak to review the current system of such codes in India and suggest measures for moving towards interoperable QR codes.



UPI QR and Bharat QR shall continue as at present, the central bank said in a notification.

“PSOs that use proprietary QR codes shall shift to one or more interoperable QR codes; the process of migration shall be completed by March 31, 2022,” it added.

Further, the RBI said that no new proprietary QR codes shall henceforth be launched by any PSO for any payment transaction.

The central bank will continue a consultative process to standardise and improve interoperable QR codes, to enable beneficial features identified by the Phatak Committee and PSOs may take initiative to increase awareness about interoperable QR codes, as per the notification.

These decisions, the RBI said, are expected to reinforce the acceptance infrastructure, provide better user convenience due to interoperability and enhance system efficiency.

Japanese company, Denso Wave, invented the QR code in the 1990s.

In India, QR Code Payment Systems broadly support three different types of QR code payments -- Bharat QR, UPI QR, and Proprietary QR.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Oct 23, 2020 15:02 IST
LIVE: Bihar has decided to make NDA victorious again, says PM Modi in Bhagalpur
Oct 23, 2020 15:02 IST
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Oct 23, 2020 14:28 IST
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Oct 23, 2020 14:10 IST

latest news

Donald Trump plans to vote early in Florida on Saturday
Oct 23, 2020 15:03 IST
Opposition fears of autocracy as Sri Lankan President gains more powers
Oct 23, 2020 15:02 IST
HC directs IIT-Bombay to consider admitting student on supernumerary seat
Oct 23, 2020 14:58 IST
Joe Biden frames race as battle for character of US
Oct 23, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.