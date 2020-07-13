Sections
Retail inflation at 6.09% in June due to higher prices of food items

The inflation figures are based on data collected from limited markets in view of the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a release.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Food inflation in June increased by 7.87 per cent, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. (HT Photo )

Retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in June, mainly on account of higher prices of food items, the government data showed on Monday.

Food inflation in June increased by 7.87 per cent, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The data collected, however, did not meet the adequacy criteria for generating robust estimates of CPIs at the state-level, it added.



The retail inflation based on Consumer Prince Index was 3.18 per cent in June 2019.

The government had released truncated CPI data for April and May in the backdrop of the lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

