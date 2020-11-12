Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Retail inflation inches up to 7.61% in October

Retail inflation inches up to 7.61% in October

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the government on Thursday, inflation stood at 7.27 per cent in September 2020. It was 4.62 per cent in October 2019.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Press Trust of India

A vegetable vendor awaits customers while arranging onions in his cart at a market in Prayagraj. (AP)

Driven by rising food prices, retail inflation inched up to 7.61 per cent in October, remaining above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the government on Thursday, inflation stood at 7.27 per cent in September 2020. It was 4.62 per cent in October 2019.

The rise in general inflation was mainly on account of elevated food prices.

As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 11.07 per cent in October, up from 10.68 per cent in the previous month of September.  

The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at key policy rates, has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4 per cent (+, - 2 per cent).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
Nov 12, 2020 18:59 IST
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Nov 12, 2020 17:25 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 18:48 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 19:31 IST

latest news

BCCI will leave no stone unturned to deliver safe T20 WC in 2021: Jay Shah
Nov 12, 2020 19:51 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot tests positive for Covid-19
Nov 12, 2020 19:50 IST
Students need help. DU must step up | HT Editorial
Nov 12, 2020 19:45 IST
Delhi: An agenda to bring back blue skies
Nov 12, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.