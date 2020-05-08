Sections
Home / Business News / RIL appoints nine i-banks for $7bn rights issue

RIL appoints nine i-banks for $7bn rights issue

As part of the proposed rights issue, shareholders of Reliance will be offered one new share for every 15 held at Rs 1,257 apiece. It’s the first right issue by India’s most valuable firm in three decades.

Updated: May 08, 2020 01:05 IST

By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal, Mint Mumbai

The rights issue is part of RIL’s plans to become a zero-debt company by the end of March 2021. (Reuters File Photo)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has appointed nine investment banks for its planned Rs 53,215 crore ($7 billion) rights issue, said three people aware of the development.

The banks appointed to manage India’s largest such share sale include foreign banks Citigroup and Morgan Stanley and domestic bankers Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

As part of the proposed rights issue, shareholders of Reliance will be offered one new share for every 15 held at Rs 1,257 apiece. It’s the first right issue by India’s most valuable firm in three decades. The issue will be structured as partly paid shares and will enable shareholders to phase out the outlay on their investment over a period of time.

Shareholders willing to subscribe to the issue will have to pay 25% on application and the rest in one or more tranches.



“The rights issue of RIL will be done under the fast track route, which allows companies that meet certain criteria set by Sebi to raise funds quickly with fewer compliances to worry about,” said one of the people cited above.

RIL could file the rights issue offer document as early as in the next two weeks, he added. “The final launch timelines of the deal are yet to be firmed up but it could happen within the next one to two months,” he said.

At 50% shareholding, Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, will have to pump in at least Rs 26,600 crore to subscribe to his portion of the rights issue. Ambani and other controlling shareholders have pledged to buy the full extent of their entitlement and also subscribe to all unsold shares in the rights issue.

The rights issue is part of RIL’s plans to become a zero-debt company by the end of March 2021. Reliance’s net debt stood at Rs 1.53 trillion as of December 31.

An email sent to RIL remained unanswered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
May 08, 2020 00:09 IST
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
May 08, 2020 00:52 IST
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Apple logs 71% growth in India smartphone market in Q1 2020
May 08, 2020 02:12 IST
Thane organisations step forward to help stranded migrants
May 08, 2020 02:09 IST
Businesses have to patiently work with AI, its no magic: Microsoft
May 08, 2020 02:00 IST
UP cancels cases against 28 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot
May 08, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.