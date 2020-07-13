RIL first company in India to surpass Rs 12 lakh crore market cap
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday became the first Indian company to cross the Rs12 lakh crore in market capitalisation as the stock soared to a record high. Shares of the company, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, have doubled in value since mid-March.
The surge in market cap comes ahead of RIL’s annual general meeting slated for Wednesday.
At closing on Monday, the RIL stock settled at Rs 1,934.30 apiece, up 3% from its previous close on the BSE; achieving a market cap of Rs 12.26 lakh crore. The stock had touched a low of Rs 867.82 on BSE on March 23, and since then it has risen over 120%.
On Sunday, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc., said it will invest Rs 730 crore for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms; becoming the 12th investor in about three months.