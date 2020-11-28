Sections
Rising FDI shows investors’ preference for India’s enabling environment: Goyal

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“Despite Covid, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards arrow,” Goyal said in a tweet. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)

Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in July-September 2020 to USD 28.1 billion indicates global investors’ preference for the country’s enabling environment, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

FDI during September quarter 2019 stood at USD 14.06 billion.

“Despite Covid, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards arrow. Indicating global investors’ preference for India’s enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi  ji, FDI increased from USD 14.06 billion to USD 28.1 billion in the July-September quarter,” he said in a tweet.

FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data.

