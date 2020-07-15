Sections
Home / Business News / RP Sanjiv Goenka group picks up a 51% stake in news app Editorji

RP Sanjiv Goenka group picks up a 51% stake in news app Editorji

Editorji Technologies Pvt. Ltd is valued at an estimated $10 million. Without divulging the contours of the deal, Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG, said his company has acquired a majority stake in the online news platform.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 01:36 IST

By Shuchi Bansal and Lata Jha, Mint New Delhi

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG. (Mint File Photo )

Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) has acquired a 51% stake in AI-powered news app Editorji for an undisclosed sum.

Launched in 2018 by former chief executive officer of NDTV Ltd and news anchor Vikram Chandra, Editorji Technologies Pvt. Ltd is valued at an estimated $10 million. Without divulging the contours of the deal, Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG, said his company has acquired a majority stake in the online news platform.

“We had been working independently to start our own digital news venture. But Editorji came as a readymade opportunity. The way it is structured is very interesting as it is an AI-driven model. It gives simple news without judgement,” he said. Chandra will continue to be managing director and run the business. “We built the back-end technology and we needed scale. We have finally found a home in RPSG,” Chandra said commenting on the deal. “The primary infusion will give us a runway of up to two years. We have big plans including launching an AI driven product for advertisers.”

Mint publisher HT Media Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd were early investors in Editorji with close to 5% and 8% stake in the company respectively.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Debarred for low attendance, Mithibai college students to move Apex court for clarity on their graduation
Jul 15, 2020 02:23 IST
Bombay HC refuses to interfere in PILs on inflated power bills
Jul 15, 2020 02:22 IST
Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt expresses disappointment over Pilot’s exit
Jul 15, 2020 02:18 IST
Shiv Sena targets BJP over Rajasthan political crisis
Jul 15, 2020 02:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.